Grilled chicken in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
More about Front Street Cantina
Chicken & Avocado Grill image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$11.49
Breaded or grilled tenders, buffalo sauce, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries
BBQ N Chicken Grilled Cheese$11.49
Crispy bacon with your choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, bbq sauce, muenster, provolone, and smoked gouda cheese and sauteed onions grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries
More about Taps N Tenders
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens topped with our grilled marinated
chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, and
shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with a
side of honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and our marinated grilled chicken breast, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Marinated Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grill Chicken Bruschetta$8.99
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

