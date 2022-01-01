Grilled chicken in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$11.49
Breaded or grilled tenders, buffalo sauce, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fries
|BBQ N Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$11.49
Crispy bacon with your choice of hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, bbq sauce, muenster, provolone, and smoked gouda cheese and sauteed onions grilled into bread. Served with choice of fries
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens topped with our grilled marinated
chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, and
shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with a
side of honey mustard
|Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and our marinated grilled chicken breast, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream