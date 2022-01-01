Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Nashua

Go
Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve lobsters

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$29.00
Fresh Lobster from the Gulf of Maine, in a Toasted Roll, served with Coleslaw and French Fries.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$32.00
Our Original Mac N' Cheese loaded with Fresh Maine Lobster and our house made Lobster Cream Sauce.
More about Martha's Exchange
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Spinach Fettuccini$27.75
Fresh fettuccine, 1/4 pound of lobster, baby spinach, and diced tomatoes, tossed in a lobster cream.
Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo$32.99
Lobster Ravioli$24.25
Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream with fresh basil garnish.
More about Lui Lui
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Lobster Roll$34.00
traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.
Side Lobster Mashed$14.00
Lobster Cocktail$34.00
Shucked 1 1/4 lb lobster served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.
More about Surf Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Donali Food Truck

10 Technology Way, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$26.00
More about Donali Food Truck
Fody's Great American Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Great American Tavern

9 Clinton Street, Nashua

Avg 4.2 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster BLT$35.00
More about Fody's Great American Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashua

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Calamari

Garden Salad

Brownie Sundaes

Mac And Cheese

Cornbread

Mussels

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Nashua to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston