Lobsters in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Martha's Exchange
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Fresh Lobster from the Gulf of Maine, in a Toasted Roll, served with Coleslaw and French Fries.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$32.00
Our Original Mac N' Cheese loaded with Fresh Maine Lobster and our house made Lobster Cream Sauce.
More about Lui Lui
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Lobster Spinach Fettuccini
|$27.75
Fresh fettuccine, 1/4 pound of lobster, baby spinach, and diced tomatoes, tossed in a lobster cream.
|Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo
|$32.99
|Lobster Ravioli
|$24.25
Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream with fresh basil garnish.
More about Surf Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$34.00
traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.
|Side Lobster Mashed
|$14.00
|Lobster Cocktail
|$34.00
Shucked 1 1/4 lb lobster served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.