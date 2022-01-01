Cake in Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve cake
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Applesauce Carrot Cake
By making our own homemade apple sauce for the carrot cake, determined that we would not need to add a lot of additional sugar. The natural sweetness of the apples gave our cake a perfect balance of flavors. The addition of California walnuts, imported spices and cream cheese, added the right taste and texture to this delicious cake.
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.
|Coconut Pineapple cake - Small
|$18.00
(serves 2-4) Our Pineapple Coconut Cake has three stages of deliciousness. First, the white cake is mixed with shreds of delicious coconut. Second, we blend together a fresh preparation of pineapple for the filling. Finally, the cake receives a smooth layer of buttercream icing and a generous sprinkling of fresh coconut flakes.