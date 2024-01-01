Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tofu in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Crispy Tofu
Midtown East restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
Avg 4.6
(86 reviews)
Crispy tofu
$8.00
served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts
More about Mama's Cupboard
NOODLES
Tam Sang Thai Kitchen
331 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4.3
(419 reviews)
Crispy Tofu
$8.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen
