Crispy tofu in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy tofu$8.00
served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts
More about Mama's Cupboard
Item pic

NOODLES

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$8.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

