Chicken soup in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Chicken Soup
Midtown West restaurants that serve chicken soup
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
No reviews yet
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN SOUP
$7.95
The classic cure-all blend of chicken, celery, and carrots.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
No reviews yet
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's
