Caesar salad in Upper East Side

Upper East Side restaurants
Upper East Side restaurants that serve caesar salad

Quality Eats Upper East Side image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$17.00
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano, and caesar dressing.
More about Numero 28 - UES

