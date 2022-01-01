Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in West Village

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Calamari Salad$17.00
creamy coriander dressing, chicories, pickled red onion, peppers
Crispy Calamari Salad$17.00
creamy toasted coriander ranch, dressed chicories, pickled onion
Item pic

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$16.00
capri aioli
Item pic

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
crispy calamari$14.00
