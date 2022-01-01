Quesadillas in West Village

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$11.00
More about Coppelia

Browse other tasty dishes in West Village

Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Cake

Salmon

Baja Fish Tacos

Tacos

Map

More near West Village to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston