Curry in Newburyport

SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Green Curry(D)
Green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, green and red peppers, zucchini, green peas and sweet basil leaves
|Panang Curry(D)
Panang curry and coconut milk with green and red peppers, snow peas, green beans, carrots and basil. Topped with kaffir lime leaves
|Massaman Curry(D)
Massaman curry and coconut milk, potatoes, sliced carrots and onions, topeed with roasted peanuts
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Curried Cauliflour
|$10.99
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Curry Chicken w. Onion (L)
|$12.95
|Mango Curry
A light slightly sweet mango
chunks with chili paste simmered
in coconut milk, broccoli, onions,
tomatoes, peppers, carrots and
zucchini with your choice of
proteins
|Massaman Curry
Aromatic spiced-paste
simmered in coconut milk with
sweet potatoes, peppers, onion,
carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and
peanuts