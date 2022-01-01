Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve curry

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry(D)
Green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, green and red peppers, zucchini, green peas and sweet basil leaves
Panang Curry(D)
Panang curry and coconut milk with green and red peppers, snow peas, green beans, carrots and basil. Topped with kaffir lime leaves
Massaman Curry(D)
Massaman curry and coconut milk, potatoes, sliced carrots and onions, topeed with roasted peanuts
NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Curry$24.00
NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Cauliflour$10.99
China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken w. Onion (L)$12.95
Mango Curry
A light slightly sweet mango
chunks with chili paste simmered
in coconut milk, broccoli, onions,
tomatoes, peppers, carrots and
zucchini with your choice of
proteins
Massaman Curry
Aromatic spiced-paste
simmered in coconut milk with
sweet potatoes, peppers, onion,
carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and
peanuts
