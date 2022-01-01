Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap- Buffalo Style$12.75
