Filet mignon in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve filet mignon
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
|Fish and Chips
|$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
|Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.