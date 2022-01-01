Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve french fries

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Saté image

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
More about Saté
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Seafood Shack
Poke Surf image

 

Poke Surf

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Poke Surf
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

Greenyard Grill

3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries
Cripsy, coated french fries
More about Greenyard Grill

