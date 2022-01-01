Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

TeaLux Cafe

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$5.50
Thai tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
More about TeaLux Cafe
Item pic

 

TeaLux Cafe

1318 Colley Ave,, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
THAI TEA$6.25
More about TeaLux Cafe

