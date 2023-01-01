Brisket in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St
The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St
11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood
|Lean Beef Brisket
|$29.99
|Brisket Cheese Fries
|$14.99
Serves 2 people
|Moist Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$18.99
French roll, pickles on the side
More about Red Maple Cafe
Red Maple Cafe
10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood
|Slow Roasted Brisket (4 oz)
|$8.00
|Red Maple Brisket Burger
|$16.50
Our Red Maple Brisket Burger is layered with an angus beef patty, slow-roasted brisket, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, house-made crispy onions, and a house-made green onion aioli. Served on a brioche bun with a choice of side.
|Brisket Green Onion Wafflewich
|$14.75
Our Brisket Green Onion Belgian Wafflewich is layered with slow-roasted brisket, house-made pickled onions, lime crema & fresh cilantro. Served on a smashed green onion Belgian waffle with a side of your choice