Brisket in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve brisket

The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St

11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood

Lean Beef Brisket$29.99
Brisket Cheese Fries$14.99
Serves 2 people
Moist Beef Brisket Sandwich$18.99
French roll, pickles on the side
More about The Swingin Door Texas BBQ - 11018 Vanowen St
Red Maple Cafe

10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood

Slow Roasted Brisket (4 oz)$8.00
Red Maple Brisket Burger$16.50
Our Red Maple Brisket Burger is layered with an angus beef patty, slow-roasted brisket, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, house-made crispy onions, and a house-made green onion aioli. Served on a brioche bun with a choice of side.
Brisket Green Onion Wafflewich$14.75
Our Brisket Green Onion Belgian Wafflewich is layered with slow-roasted brisket, house-made pickled onions, lime crema & fresh cilantro. Served on a smashed green onion Belgian waffle with a side of your choice
More about Red Maple Cafe

