Fried rice in Northridge

More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.95
Crab meat, egg, garlic, green onions
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
Onions, bell pepper, basil
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg, tomato, red onion, cilantro, green onion, tom yum seasoning
More about Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd
Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd
9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
|$12.75
B.B.Q. pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$12.75
Wok-tossed with roasted garlic, corn, onion, broccoli, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
|Egg Fried Rice
|$9.75
Eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.