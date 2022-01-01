Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$20.95
Crab meat, egg, garlic, green onions
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Onions, bell pepper, basil
Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.95
Egg, tomato, red onion, cilantro, green onion, tom yum seasoning
More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd

9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice$12.75
B.B.Q. pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Garlic Fried Rice$12.75
Wok-tossed with roasted garlic, corn, onion, broccoli, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Egg Fried Rice$9.75
Eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
More about Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Shumai

Tuna Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Sashimi Salad

Miso Soup

Cucumber Salad

Karaage

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston