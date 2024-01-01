Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

R Cafe - Northridge - 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B

9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a spinach wrap
More about R Cafe - Northridge - 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B
Consumer pic

 

Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd

9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(S) Mu Shu Chicken$13.45
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
(L) Mu Shu Pork$16.55
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
(S) Mu Shu Pork$13.25
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
More about Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Eel

Octopus

Mussels

California Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Sashimi

Garlic Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1268 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston