Burritos in Northridge

R Cafe - Northridge - 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B
9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.00
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a spinach wrap
Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd
9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|(S) Mu Shu Chicken
|$13.45
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
|(L) Mu Shu Pork
|$16.55
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
|(S) Mu Shu Pork
|$13.25
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.