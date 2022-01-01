Chicken tikka in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Chicken Tikka Korma
|$20.00
Boneless chicken cooked in bright red creamy tomato based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|HIDDEN -- Chicken Tikka Masala
|$35.00
Available after 1:00 pm Mondays. Serves 4 people.
Served with saffron basmati rice, garlic naan & raita sauce.
Hyderabad House
2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.00
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices and grilled in tandoori clay oven.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.00
Chicken baked in clay oven & cooked with spicy sauce with bell
peppers & onions