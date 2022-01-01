Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Korma$20.00
Boneless chicken cooked in bright red creamy tomato based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN -- Chicken Tikka Masala$35.00
Available after 1:00 pm Mondays. Serves 4 people.
Served with saffron basmati rice, garlic naan & raita sauce.
More about A Casserole To Go
Item pic

 

Hyderabad House

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.00
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices and grilled in tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Chicken baked in clay oven & cooked with spicy sauce with bell
peppers & onions
More about Hyderabad House

