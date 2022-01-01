Crab cakes in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Single Crab Cake
|$4.00
|2 Crab Cakes
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Burger
|$19.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Shrimp and Crab Cakes
|$14.00
BLUE CRAB, ROASTED PEPPER, CELERY, GREEN ONION, JALAPEÑO, SMOKED PAPRIKA REMOULADE
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|B&O Crab Cakes
|$14.00
More about Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Crab cakes
|$15.00
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Masala Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Spiced crab patties. Served with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
1111 Harney St, Omaha
|Crab cakes
|$15.00
More about Jams Old Market
Jams Old Market
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Crab Cake Salad
|$20.00
|Crab Cake Burger
|$19.00
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|DD Crab Cake Salad
|$27.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
|Crab Cake Salad
|$20.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
|Crab Cake Burger
|$21.00
swiss, red onion, tomato, cajun red pepper sauce