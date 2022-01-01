Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve crab cakes

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Single Crab Cake$4.00
2 Crab Cakes$8.00
Crab Cake Burger$19.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Crab Cakes$14.00
BLUE CRAB, ROASTED PEPPER, CELERY, GREEN ONION, JALAPEÑO, SMOKED PAPRIKA REMOULADE
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B&O Crab Cakes$14.00
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab cakes$15.00
More about Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masala Crab Cakes$14.00
Spiced crab patties. Served with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen
Mouth of the South - Downtown image

 

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

1111 Harney St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab cakes$15.00
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
Crab Cake Burger$19.00
More about Jams Old Market
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
DD Crab Cake Salad$27.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
Crab Cake Burger$21.00
swiss, red onion, tomato, cajun red pepper sauce
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Cobb Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Curry

Cinnamon Rolls

Naan

French Fries

Veggie Burgers

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (322 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston