Curry in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve curry

Chicken Curry image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Curried Salmon$25.00
Indian spiced grilled salmon served with butter tomato masala sauce & basmati rice.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Chicken$10.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Salmon$12.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Vegan$9.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE Curry Ketchup$0.25
More about Good Lookin'
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Squash Soup (vg/gf)
the best! contains nuts, is vg
More about Kitchen Table
Curry Fries [Small] image

KEBABS • FALAFEL

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries [Small]$2.00
Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo
Curry Fries [Large]$3.00
Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
Item pic

 

Hyderabad House

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaikudi Curry (Choice of meat)$15.00
Origin of Tamilnadu, your choice of meat seasoned with our special aromatic spices and cooked with onions & tomatoes
Curry Leaf Specials$12.00
Choice of veggies or protein deep fried and sauteed with freshly crushed peppercorn, onions, curry leaves and green chilies
Gongura Curry (Choice of meat)$15.00
Your choice of meat meat cooked with spices and fresh gongura leaves.
More about Hyderabad House

