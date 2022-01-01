Curry in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve curry
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Curry
|$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Grilled Curried Salmon
|$25.00
Indian spiced grilled salmon served with butter tomato masala sauce & basmati rice.
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Chicken
|$10.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
|Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Salmon
|$12.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
|Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Vegan
|$9.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Curry Squash Soup (vg/gf)
the best! contains nuts, is vg
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Curry Fries [Small]
|$2.00
Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo
|Curry Fries [Large]
|$3.00
Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo
Hyderabad House
2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha
|Karaikudi Curry (Choice of meat)
|$15.00
Origin of Tamilnadu, your choice of meat seasoned with our special aromatic spices and cooked with onions & tomatoes
|Curry Leaf Specials
|$12.00
Choice of veggies or protein deep fried and sauteed with freshly crushed peppercorn, onions, curry leaves and green chilies
|Gongura Curry (Choice of meat)
|$15.00
Your choice of meat meat cooked with spices and fresh gongura leaves.