Pies in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve pies

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Pie$5.99
Apple Pie$5.99
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
Via Farina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pie$13.00
More about Via Farina
Item pic

 

Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone

4001 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Capricosa NY Pie$28.00
Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.
DiManzo NY Pie$34.00
Our Finest Hour, begins with Filet Mignon, House Gorgonzola Sauce, Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Garlic oil, Balsamic glaze, topped with Fresh Basil.
More about Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone
Item pic

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Butcher [Pie]$23.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Sunnyside on Center
18" Pie image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18" Pie$20.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whoopie! Pie$4.00
18" Pie$20.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Chocolate Pie$6.00
More about Hook & Lime
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering image

 

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

11040 Oak Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pies
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$12.00
More about Jams American Grill
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$12.00
Cherry Pie$12.00
HIDDEN -- St. Patty's Shepherd's Pie$20.00
Available after 1:00 pm Mondays. Serves 4-6 people. (Half Pan Only)
Mashed Potatoes, Beef, Corn, Peas, Carrots & Gravy
More about A Casserole To Go
Item pic

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GE Breakfast Pie$11.00
Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.
More about Good Evans
Item pic

 

Wonton Jon's

344 N 76th St, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Cinnaton$5.00
A warm baked cinnaton filled with delicious homemade apple pie filling and drizzled with cream cheese icing!
More about Wonton Jon's

