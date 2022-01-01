Pies in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve pies
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Seasonal Pie
|$5.99
|Apple Pie
|$5.99
More about Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone
4001 Farnam St, Omaha
|Capricosa NY Pie
|$28.00
Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.
|DiManzo NY Pie
|$34.00
Our Finest Hour, begins with Filet Mignon, House Gorgonzola Sauce, Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Garlic oil, Balsamic glaze, topped with Fresh Basil.
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
|The Butcher [Pie]
|$23.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Whoopie! Pie
|$4.00
|18" Pie
|$20.00
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
11040 Oak Street, Omaha
|Pies
More about A Casserole To Go
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Apple Pie
|$12.00
|Cherry Pie
|$12.00
|HIDDEN -- St. Patty's Shepherd's Pie
|$20.00
Available after 1:00 pm Mondays. Serves 4-6 people. (Half Pan Only)
Mashed Potatoes, Beef, Corn, Peas, Carrots & Gravy
More about Good Evans
Good Evans
1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha
|GE Breakfast Pie
|$11.00
Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.