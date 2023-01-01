Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
  Omaha
  Chicken Fried Rice

Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105

14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 - Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, Eggs, and Pineapple
More about Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
Item pic

 

Rice Bowl Omaha

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice - Family$13.99
Includes egg, white & green onions
Chicken Fried Rice - Single$8.99
Includes Egg, White & Green Onions
+ 2 Pieces of Crab Rangoon Included
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$15.00
fried chicken, rice, cabbage salad, fried egg, topped with chipotle mayo
More about WD Cravings

