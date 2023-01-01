Chicken fried rice in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha
|#2 - Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
|#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, Eggs, and Pineapple
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Chicken Fried Rice - Family
|$13.99
Includes egg, white & green onions
|Chicken Fried Rice - Single
|$8.99
Includes Egg, White & Green Onions
+ 2 Pieces of Crab Rangoon Included