Crispy chicken in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
More about Hail Varsity Club
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|CRISPY CHICKEN BACON WRAP
|$15.00
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.00
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
BBQ
Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
12015 Blondo St., Omaha
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Lightly Seasoned Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
More about Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
creole honey mustard sauce