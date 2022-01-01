Crispy chicken in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Club$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN BACON WRAP$15.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining BBQ Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
Item pic

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo

12015 Blondo St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Lightly Seasoned Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders image

 

Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders$7.00
creole honey mustard sauce
More about Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Extra crispy chicken$3.50
More about WD Cravings
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
FRESH MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR, CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN STRIPS
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET

