Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Funnel cake in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve funnel cake

Burrito Envy - West image

 

Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St

12321 Maple St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
Consumer pic

 

Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
Fried funnel cake fries, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and topped with powdered sugar
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries W/ Blueberry Aioli(9)-Priced Per Serving$2.50
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Wraps

Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken Tikka

Kale Salad

Reuben

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston