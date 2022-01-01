Funnel cake in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve funnel cake
Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
12321 Maple St, Omaha
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.99
Fried funnel cake fries, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and topped with powdered sugar
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.99