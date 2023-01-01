Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tartine: Turkey Bacon$9.25
Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Roasted turkey, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & gruyere and creamy Bechamel sauce, topped with house seasoning, and cherry tomatoes
*Includes Chips & a Pickle
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Consumer pic

 

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP$13.00
Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Swiss$10.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Stories Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

