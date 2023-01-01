Turkey bacon in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Tartine: Turkey Bacon
|$9.25
Our classic French opened-faced hot sandwich on our Rustic Country Sourdough bread with Roasted turkey, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & gruyere and creamy Bechamel sauce, topped with house seasoning, and cherry tomatoes
*Includes Chips & a Pickle
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
|TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP
|$13.00
Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Turkey Bacon Swiss
|$10.99
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
|$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo