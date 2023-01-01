Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Crab Cakes
Orange restaurants that serve crab cakes
Orange Cafe
1608 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Benedict
$17.00
An English muffin topped with two crab cakes, poached eggs and smothered with hollandaise sauce
More about Orange Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
Avg 4.5
(102 reviews)
Crab Cake
$18.95
spicy aioli, mixed greens
More about O SEA
Browse other tasty dishes in Orange
Stew
Ceviche
Salmon
Brisket
Fish Tacos
Cake
French Toast
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Orange to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(812 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston