Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve fish burritos

Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Blacken Fish Burrito$13.00
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Ensenada Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
Charbroiled Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Blackened Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Chips And Salsa

Greek Salad

Shrimp Burritos

Gyoza

Shrimp Quesadillas

Pork Belly

Carne Asada Burritos

Coleslaw

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston