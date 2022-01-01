Fish burritos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve fish burritos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Blacken Fish Burrito
|$13.00
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with Tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Ensenada Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
|Charbroiled Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
|Blackened Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.