Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Castaways Sports Bar and Grill

504 N Alafaya Trail STE 102, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE TOMATOES, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE & A RANCH DRIZZLE.
More about Castaways Sports Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes and ranch dressing
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Pesto Paninis

Garlic Naan

Street Tacos

Shrimp Salad

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Summer Rolls

Calamari

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (45 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston