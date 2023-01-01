Buffalo chicken wraps in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Castaways Sports Bar and Grill
Castaways Sports Bar and Grill
504 N Alafaya Trail STE 102, Orlando
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE TOMATOES, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE & A RANCH DRIZZLE.
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, red onions, roma tomatoes and ranch dressing