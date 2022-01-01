Milkshakes in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve milkshakes
Bocas Grill & Bar
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Oreo Churro Milkshake
|$15.00
|Dulce De Leche Churro Milkshake
|$15.00
Fat Shack
12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Daana Pani
1137 Doss Ave, Orlando
|Butterscotch Milkshake
|$5.00
|Mango Milkshake
|$5.00
Rolled Ice Cream
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando
|It's Chocolate Bro Stuffed Milkshake
A chocolate milkshake stuffed with chocolate syrup on the insides, topped with whipped cream and a WHOLE Hershey's Bar and a Brownie!
|Cookies and Cream Stuffed Milkshake