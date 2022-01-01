Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Take a sushi image

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL (8 PCS)$9.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.
More about Take a sushi
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG-Tempura Shrimp$10.50
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG-Tempura Shrimp$10.50
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)$6.00
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG-Tempura Shrimp$10.50
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG-Tempura Shrimp$10.50
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

