Shrimp tempura in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL (8 PCS)
|$9.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|TG-Tempura Shrimp
|$10.50
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
|$6.00
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
