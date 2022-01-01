Overland Park sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Overland Park

Garozzo's image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Garlic Dip$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Toasted Ravioli$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
More about Garozzo's
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant image

 

Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant

6863 W 91st St, United States

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cascone's Baked Lasagna$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
Chicken Parmgiana$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
Toast Cheese Ravoli$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
More about Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
BURG & BARREL image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
Bourbon Glaze$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
Smokehouse$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
More about BURG & BARREL
Papa Keno's Pizzeria image

 

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

14850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Papa Keno's Pizzeria

