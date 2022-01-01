Overland Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Overland Park
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
Sicilian Garlic Dip
|$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Toasted Ravioli
|$7.75
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
6863 W 91st St, United States
Cascone's Baked Lasagna
|$16.00
Layers upon layers of pasta, meat & cheese's oven baked with Sugo.
Chicken Parmgiana
|$18.00
Lightly breaded , Sautéed , Baked with Mozzarella, Served with pasta
Toast Cheese Ravoli
|$9.00
Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with Parmesan
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
Spicy Avocado
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
Bourbon Glaze
|$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
Smokehouse
|$13.00
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles