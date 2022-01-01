Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS APP$11.00
Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
KID CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE$12.00
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Two hand breaded to order chicken tenders
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1!
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Two hand breaded to order chicken tenders
More about BURG & BARREL
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$12.00
Shares & Sides | Hand breaded chicken strips served with ranch and house pickles, choice of house hot sauce or bbq sauce
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
Kids | Breaded chicken strips, served with apple slices & fries
More about Strang Hall
Chicken Fingers - KIDS image

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers - KIDS$7.00
Freshly breaded crispy chicken fingers
Fresh Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries$15.00
Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS APP$13.00
Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
KID CHICKEN TENDERS$6.50
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE$15.00
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
More about Talk of the Town
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.00
3 piece chicken strips with fries
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS$7.00
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Two hand-breaded to order chicken tenders
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Two hand-breaded to order chicken tenders
More about BURG & BARREL
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Three hand-breaded tenders, choice of coffee BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch, served with fries.
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Three hand-breaded tenders, choice of coffee BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch, served with fries.
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with fries + applesauce
More about McLain's Market
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Sticky Rice

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston