Chicken tenders in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|CHICKEN TENDERS APP
|$11.00
Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|KID CHICKEN TENDERS
|$6.00
|CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE
|$12.00
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
Two hand breaded to order chicken tenders
|Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Shares & Sides | Hand breaded chicken strips served with ranch and house pickles, choice of house hot sauce or bbq sauce
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Kids | Breaded chicken strips, served with apple slices & fries
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Chicken Fingers - KIDS
|$7.00
Freshly breaded crispy chicken fingers
|Fresh Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries
|$15.00
Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|CHICKEN TENDERS APP
|$13.00
Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
|KID CHICKEN TENDERS
|$6.50
|CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE
|$15.00
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Chicken Strips
|$6.00
3 piece chicken strips with fries
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$7.00
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
|Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
Two hand-breaded to order chicken tenders
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Three hand-breaded tenders, choice of coffee BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch, served with fries.
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Served with fries + applesauce
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.