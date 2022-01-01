Rangoon in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve rangoon
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Mama's Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Share | Mama Kate's famous crab rangoon with house sweet & sour sauce, five to an order
|Crab Rangoon Pizza ⭐
|$14.00
Pizza | Sweet chili, cream cheese crab filling, mozzarella, green onion and calabrian chili
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Half crab rangoon (4pcs)
|$5.95
4 pieces of our lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
|Crab Rangoon (8pcs)
|$9.50
Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.