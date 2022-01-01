Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve rangoon

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
Mama's Crab Rangoon$6.00
Share | Mama Kate's famous crab rangoon with house sweet & sour sauce, five to an order
Crab Rangoon Pizza ⭐$14.00
Pizza | Sweet chili, cream cheese crab filling, mozzarella, green onion and calabrian chili
More about Strang Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Half crab rangoon (4pcs)$5.95
4 pieces of our lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
Crab Rangoon (8pcs)$9.50
Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

