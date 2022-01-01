Yellow curry in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐ image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐$14.00
Entree | Carrots, bell peppers, yellow onion and eggplants, topped with fresh herbs and served with white or brown rice
(Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Yellow Curry for 3$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Yellow curry, served with fried Brussels sprouts and plus 1 creme brûlée and 1 Forbidden Rice Pudding
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, and an egg
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, egg, and your choice of Protein.
Yellow Curry Seafood$22.95
The perfect blend of sweet, salty, and spicy makes the yellow curry our absolute favorite. Add jumbo scallops,shrimp, squid, mussels, and fresh vegetables, and you have one dreamy dish.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

