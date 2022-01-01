Waffles in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve waffles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.50
Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BASKET WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.00
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
|TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)
|$10.49
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar
|S'MORES WAFFLES
|$7.49
Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Chicken and Waffle
|$13.00
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.00
