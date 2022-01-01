Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette,
baguette crostini with warm
goat cheese and bacon,
topped with chopped walnuts
More about La Baguette
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$15.40
Chopped Romaine, steamed beets, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts, with tahini-balsamic dressing (gf)
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

SANDWICHES

La Bodeguita del Medio

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Plantain Crusted Goat Cheese Salad$15.20
baby spinach, arugula, toasted pepitas, aged sherry vinaigrette, finished with 2 rounds of crispy plantain crusted, warm goat cheese
More about La Bodeguita del Medio

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Crispy Tacos

Cannolis

Chocolate Cake

Tarts

Gnocchi

Waffles

Prosciutto

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston