Goat cheese salad in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about La Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette,
baguette crostini with warm
goat cheese and bacon,
topped with chopped walnuts
More about Oren's Hummus
SALADS • CHICKEN
Oren's Hummus
261 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.40
Chopped Romaine, steamed beets, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts, with tahini-balsamic dressing (gf)
More about La Bodeguita del Medio
SANDWICHES
La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto
|Plantain Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.20
baby spinach, arugula, toasted pepitas, aged sherry vinaigrette, finished with 2 rounds of crispy plantain crusted, warm goat cheese