Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Palo Alto

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Palo Alto restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey California Burger$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Turkey Wisconsin Burger$13.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Turkey Kimchi Burger$15.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Kirk's SteakBurgers image

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$8.99
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grillsauce
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Crispy Tacos

Cheesy Bread

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Fries

Crispy Chicken

French Fries

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston