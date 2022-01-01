Turkey burgers in Palo Alto
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Turkey California Burger
|$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
|Turkey Wisconsin Burger
|$13.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
|Turkey Kimchi Burger
|$15.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.