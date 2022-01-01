Omelettes in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve omelettes
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.95
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2