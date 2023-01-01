Mushroom burgers in Strip District
Strip District restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Pamela's Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.50
Comes w/ choice of side
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$14.00
Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.