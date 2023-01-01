Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Strip District

Strip District restaurants
Toast

Strip District restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.50
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela's Diner
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$14.00
Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
More about Cafe Raymond

