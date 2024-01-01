Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Strip District

Go
Strip District restaurants
Toast

Strip District restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thin Pancakes - Pilsner - 16oz 4pack$13.00
French-inspired pilsner brewed with Franco-Belges Pilsen malt and French Elixer and Strisselspalt hops. A collaboration with our friends at Fig & Ash. 5.2% // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Little Plain Pancakes$5.99
Two mini ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
One Blueberry Ricotta Pancake$6.50
One of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.
More about Cafe Raymond

Browse other tasty dishes in Strip District

French Toast

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Map

More near Strip District to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1842 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1011 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston