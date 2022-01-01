Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Uptown Tap & Eatery

24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWB Panini$14.99
More about Uptown Tap & Eatery
Honey Jam Cafe image

 

Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini$11.29
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.
More about Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Turkey Clubs

Cheesecake

Risotto

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Lox

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1524 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston