Dumplings in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve dumplings

Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Pork and Shrimp” Shu Mai” Dumpling$9.00
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Bowl Chicken & Dumplings$7.99
Mama's own delicious tender chicken and hand rolled dumplings amidst the BEST juices ever.
Comes with a diner baked roll or cornbread.
• Quart of Chicken & Dumplings$18.99
Juicy, tender chicken, surrounded by hand rolled dumplings, Mama's own recipe.
• Bowl of Chicken & Dumplings$7.99
Juicy, tender chicken, surrounded by hand rolled dumplings, Mama's own recipe.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner

