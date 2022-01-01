Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Pleasant Hill
/
Pleasant Hill
/
Penne
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve penne
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
No reviews yet
Kids Whole Wheat Penne
$7.95
Whole Wheat Penne
$14.75
Penne
$14.75
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
DeVino's Restaurant
2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill
No reviews yet
Penne
$14.25
Child Penne
$7.00
More about DeVino's Restaurant
