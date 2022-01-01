Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve calamari

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$15.00
Rings and tentacles, banana peppers, lemon aioli, and parmesan cheese, served on a bed of Pomodoro sauce
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mamma’s Classic Calamari$13.99
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Fried Calamari$12.99
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Basket$13.49
Fresh calamari and banana pepper rings battered and deep fried with french fries and tartar sauce.
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Rings and tentacles, banana peppers, sesame aioli, sweet chili sauce, and chopped peanuts.
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Fish Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Baklava

Chicken Wraps

Wedge Salad

Clams

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston