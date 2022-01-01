Calamari in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve calamari
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Rings and tentacles, banana peppers, lemon aioli, and parmesan cheese, served on a bed of Pomodoro sauce
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Mamma’s Classic Calamari
|$13.99
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Calamari Basket
|$13.49
Fresh calamari and banana pepper rings battered and deep fried with french fries and tartar sauce.