Garden salad in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve garden salad
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Carrots and Green Peppers
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.00
Side Garden Salad served with 2oz of dressing
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Garden Salad Online
|$13.64
Salad Greens Topped with Tomato, Carrots, Onions, & Cucumbers
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.29
Salad Greens Topped with Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions & Cucumbers
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Garden Salad Wrap
|$3.99
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.99
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes + carrots served with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.