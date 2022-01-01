Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve garden salad

Water Street Cafe Plymouth image

 

Water Street Cafe Plymouth

25 Water Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Item pic

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Carrots and Green Peppers
Side Garden Salad$3.00
Side Garden Salad served with 2oz of dressing
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad Online$13.64
Salad Greens Topped with Tomato, Carrots, Onions, & Cucumbers
Side Garden Salad$6.29
Salad Greens Topped with Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions & Cucumbers
More about Marshland 3A
Roll Street Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad Wrap$3.99
More about Roll Street Tavern
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$3.99
Garden Salad$8.99
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes + carrots served with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.00
Choice of lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Croutons
Side Garden Salad$4.00
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

