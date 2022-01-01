Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve paninis

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

Takeout
Eggplant Caprese Panini$10.99
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and vine ripe tomato drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Veggie Panini$9.99
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
Parmigiana Panini$12.99
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce Provolone
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

Takeout
Southwestern Panini$15.00
Choice of Turkey or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, sliced Avocados, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema on Ciabatta Bread
Caprese Panini$11.00
House Made Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella on a panini pressed with ciabatta bread.
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

