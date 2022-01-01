Paninis in Plymouth
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Eggplant Caprese Panini
|$10.99
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and vine ripe tomato drizzled with a balsamic glaze
|Veggie Panini
|$9.99
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
|Parmigiana Panini
|$12.99
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce Provolone
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
|Southwestern Panini
|$15.00
Choice of Turkey or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, sliced Avocados, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema on Ciabatta Bread
|Caprese Panini
|$11.00
House Made Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella on a panini pressed with ciabatta bread.