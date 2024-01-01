Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS QUESADILLA$10.00
More about Terlingua
Consumer pic

 

Quiero Cafe - Portland, ME

3 Deering Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$12.00
Roasted Veggies Quesadilla$11.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.00
More about Quiero Cafe - Portland, ME
Shays Grill Pub image

 

Shays Grill Pub

18 Monument Square, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medi Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, Mediterranean salsa (capers, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic, scallions)
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled chicken, celery, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, bleu cheese crumbles, Shay’s sweet & spicy
Steak & Portobello Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled steak, portobello mushrooms, black beans, cheddar jack, Shay’s sweet & spicy, mixed greens
More about Shays Grill Pub
Main pic

 

Quiero Cafe - Saco, ME

10 Pepperell Square suite 101, Saco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$12.00
More about Quiero Cafe - Saco, ME

