Quesadillas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve quesadillas
SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Quiero Cafe - Portland, ME
3 Deering Ave, Portland
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Roasted Veggies Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$12.00
Shays Grill Pub
18 Monument Square, ME
|Medi Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, Mediterranean salsa (capers, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic, scallions)
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, celery, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, bleu cheese crumbles, Shay’s sweet & spicy
|Steak & Portobello Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grilled steak, portobello mushrooms, black beans, cheddar jack, Shay’s sweet & spicy, mixed greens