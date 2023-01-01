Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cake

Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
Takeout
TRES LECHES CAKE$10.00
fresh fruit, whipped cream, caramel
More about Terlingua
Item pic

 

The Holy Donut - Commercial Street

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake$3.42
More about The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
6" Seasonal cake$35.00
* 8" Chocolate Cake$38.00
* Simple, sweet and moist chocolate cake can be paired with your favorite filling and frosting for a deliciously unique treat. Frosting: Vanilla, Chocolate Fillings: Lemon, Raspberry (+$6)
* 6" Pumpkin Spice Cake$35.00
* Pumpkin spice cake layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
Item pic

 

MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street

630 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chive Cake$8.00
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
The Thirsty Pig image

HOT DOGS

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Party Cake$2.00
Confetti cake made with candy bits & rich vanilla icing
More about The Thirsty Pig
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pandan Cheese Cake$7.99
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Item pic

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea Cheese Cake$8.00
Thai tea burnt basque cheesecake topped with mixed berries (gluten free)
More about Boda
Coals image

 

Coals - Bayside

118 Preble Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Whiskey Cake$9.00
More about Coals - Bayside
Item pic

DONUTS

The Holy Donut - Park Ave

194 Park Ave, Portland

Avg 5 (1090 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake$3.42
Plain Coffee Cake$3.42
More about The Holy Donut - Park Ave
Item pic

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WHOOPIE PIE (PORTLAND CAKE CO.)$6.00
Baked for Highroller by co-founder Andy’s Mom Made in Portland in small batches *Available To-Go
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$13.00
Cream Cheese / Brown Butter / Walnut
Date Cake$13.00
Brie / Buttermilk / Sage
Raspberry Cake$13.00
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
Restaurant banner

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Coconut Cake$10.00
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
Forage Market Portland image

 

Forage

123 Washington Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan orange cake slice$4.50
More about Forage

