Cake in Portland

Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$10.00
fresh fruit, whipped cream, caramel
The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
177 Commercial St, Portland
|Sweet Potato Coffee Cake
|$3.42
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
195 Lancaster, Portland
|6" Seasonal cake
|$35.00
|* 8" Chocolate Cake
|$38.00
* Simple, sweet and moist chocolate cake can be paired with your favorite filling and frosting for a deliciously unique treat. Frosting: Vanilla, Chocolate Fillings: Lemon, Raspberry (+$6)
|* 6" Pumpkin Spice Cake
|$35.00
* Pumpkin spice cake layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Chive Cake
|$8.00
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange Street, Portland
|Party Cake
|$2.00
Confetti cake made with candy bits & rich vanilla icing
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Pandan Cheese Cake
|$7.99
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Thai Tea Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Thai tea burnt basque cheesecake topped with mixed berries (gluten free)
The Holy Donut - Park Ave
194 Park Ave, Portland
|Sweet Potato Coffee Cake
|$3.42
|Plain Coffee Cake
|$3.42
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|WHOOPIE PIE (PORTLAND CAKE CO.)
|$6.00
Baked for Highroller by co-founder Andy’s Mom Made in Portland in small batches *Available To-Go
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
443 Fore Street, Portland
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
Cream Cheese / Brown Butter / Walnut
|Date Cake
|$13.00
Brie / Buttermilk / Sage
|Raspberry Cake
|$13.00
Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
1281 Congress Street,, Portland
|Homemade Coconut Cake
|$10.00