Chili in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chili
More about Terlingua
SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|RED CHILI
|$18.00
stewed brisket, sweet onions, winter hill cotija, honey butter corn-bread topped w/ chopped smoked brisket
|Green Chili
|$20.00
pork shoulder, potatoes, tomatoes, anaheims, Winter Hill Farm cotija, sweet onions, cheesy flour tortillas
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Tempeh with Sweet Chili Sauce
|$5.00
More about The Thirsty Pig
HOT DOGS
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange Street, Portland
|Vegan Chili
|$8.00
|Thai Chili
|$9.00
Sweet and spicy pork sausage made with Thai chili sauce, topped with Thai chili aioli
|Sausage Chili
|$8.00
Homemade sausage chili topped with raw onions
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
500 Washington Ave, Portland
|Lamb Chili Home Fries
|$16.00
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
PIZZA
Radici - Una Pizzeria
52 Washington Ave, Portland
|Calabrian Chili
|$8.00
Ready to Use, Calabrian Chili in Oil. Initially quite spicy, though the heat quickly dissipates. 2 oz.
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
1281 Congress Street,, Portland
|Chili Garlic-Lime Sauce
|$2.00
|Thai Chili Sauce
|$2.00
|Fish Sauce with Chili
|$0.00
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street
Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street
400 Congress Street, Portland
|Beef Chili
|$0.00
|White Bean Chicken Chili
|$0.00