Chili in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chili

Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
Takeout
RED CHILI$18.00
stewed brisket, sweet onions, winter hill cotija, honey butter corn-bread topped w/ chopped smoked brisket
Green Chili$20.00
pork shoulder, potatoes, tomatoes, anaheims, Winter Hill Farm cotija, sweet onions, cheesy flour tortillas
More about Terlingua
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Tempeh with Sweet Chili Sauce$5.00
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
Item pic

HOT DOGS

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chili$8.00
Thai Chili$9.00
Sweet and spicy pork sausage made with Thai chili sauce, topped with Thai chili aioli
Sausage Chili$8.00
Homemade sausage chili topped with raw onions
More about The Thirsty Pig
Other Side Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Chili Home Fries$16.00
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Radici - Una Pizzeria

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Calabrian Chili$8.00
Ready to Use, Calabrian Chili in Oil. Initially quite spicy, though the heat quickly dissipates. 2 oz.
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Crisp$2.00
Crispy chili in oil
More about Crispy Gai
Restaurant banner

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Garlic-Lime Sauce$2.00
Thai Chili Sauce$2.00
Fish Sauce with Chili$0.00
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chili$0.00
White Bean Chicken Chili$0.00
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street
Item pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli$24.50
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

