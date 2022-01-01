Portsmouth juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Portsmouth
More about Burrito Loco
Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
|Popular items
|Quesabirra Tacos
|$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa