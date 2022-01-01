Tacos in Portsmouth

Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Vida Cantina

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Taco$6.00
Two Taco$12.00
Three Taco$18.00
More about Vida Cantina
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
More about Row 34
Burrito Loco image

 

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (3)$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
Quesabirra Tacos$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Street Tacos (GF)
More about Burrito Loco
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Street Tacos$13.99
Five, 4-inch corn tortilla tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
More about la carreta Portsmouth

