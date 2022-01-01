Tacos in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve tacos
Vida Cantina
2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth
|One Taco
|$6.00
|Two Taco
|$12.00
|Three Taco
|$18.00
SEAFOOD
Row 34
5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
|Quesabirra Tacos
|$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
|Street Tacos (GF)
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.